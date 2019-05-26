Mount Agung eruption in Indonesia Flash Update #1 - 26 MAY 2019

• Mt. Agung, located in Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia (about 70-km away from the tourist zone), erupted again last 24 May 2019 (Friday). The eruption started at 1823hrs, and lasted for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

• The National Disaster Management Organisation of Indonesia, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), reported that the eruption produced lava covering as far as 3-km radius. The eruption was also accompanied by moderate to strong roar that was heard at the observation post of Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation, Pusat Vulkanologi dan Mitigasi Bencana Geologi (PVMBG) in the island.

• The Local Disaster Management Organisations (BPBD) of Karangasem and Bangli regencies reported ash fall and sand rain in nine (9) villages and three (3) sub-districts respectively.

• The volcano alert level still remains to be in Level 3, which means that danger zone is still at 4-km from the crater. Authorities also didn’t issue any evacuation notice. The only impact of this eruption are flight cancellations going to and from Bali, due to volcanic materials affecting aviation visibility. The airport never closed, but flight schedule went back to normal as of 25 May 2019.

• The general public is advised to be alert for possible escalation of the situation, and to be on standby for further announcements that will be issued by local authorities.

• This minor eruption is the third time this month, and is considered a “normal” activity since the resumption of its active status in 2017.

• BNPB recommends communities that live along the upstream river of Mt. Agung must be aware of potential lava floods, especially during heavy rains.

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.