MMC Asia 4Mi Snapshot - July 2020: The impacts of COVID-19 on Afghans in India and Indonesia: access to healthcare, livelihoods and support

Since April 2020, MMC Asia has been interviewing Afghan refugees and migrants in India and Indonesia to better understand their migration experiences and protection needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. This snapshot focuses on respondents’ access to information and health care, as well as the economic and psychological impacts of COVID-19. It aims to contribute to an evidence base informing targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the challenges facing Afghans in India and Indonesia. Information in this snapshot was collected from 18 April to 21 June 2020 in India (New Delhi), and in Indonesia (Jakarta and Bogor). 122 phone interviews were conducted in India and 142 in Indonesia.