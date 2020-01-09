Ministry to provide extra allowance for teachers affected by floods

Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim has said the ministry will provide three months’ extra allowances for teachers who were affected by the severe floods that hit Greater Jakarta, Lebak regency in Banten and some parts of West Java recently.

“We plan to provide a special allowance for three months for teachers affected by the floods,” Nadiem said during a visit to Cirimekar 02 elementary school in Cibinong, Bogor, West Java, on Monday, as quoted by tempo.co.

The extra allowance –quite apart from professional allowances—would be given as a result of floods that caused property damage at schools and hampered education provision.

“Teachers’ welfare is very important during a transition period like this. To help parents and students to adapt to this disaster we will provide teachers with an extra allowance,” he said without elaboration on the size of the allowance.

The ministry is currently gathering data on schools, students, teachers and educational staff affected by the floods.

With regard to the rehabilitation of school buildings, Nadiem said the ministry would cooperate with the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the Public Housing and Public Works Ministry.