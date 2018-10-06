MFA Press Statement: Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for the Earthquakes and Tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia

The Singapore Government has offered to send humanitarian supplies and personnel to assist Indonesia with the ongoing relief efforts following the earthquakes and tsunami in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28 September 2018.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will deliver humanitarian supplies and equipment, including tents, meal rations and medical supplies via two Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 aircraft. Thereafter, the aircraft will continue to assist Indonesia with disaster relief efforts, such as the evacuation of civilians from the affected areas.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has deployed two SCDF officers to participate in the ten-day mission to Central Sulawesi by the ASEAN Emergency Response and Assessment Team (ASEAN-ERAT) from 29 September to 9 October 2018, which is coordinated by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre). In addition, SCDF is prepared to send a separate team of officers to assist with search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts.

The Singapore Government will also make a contribution of US$100,000 as seed money to kick start the public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross.

The Singapore Government will work closely with the Indonesian Government in the delivery of our humanitarian assistance, and will be guided by the needs and priorities outlined by the Indonesian Government.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 OCTOBER 2018