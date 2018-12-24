Mercy Relief responds to Sunda Strait Tsunami with the first phase of distribution

SINGAPORE, 24 December 2018 – Mercy Relief, Singapore’s homegrown humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO), will be sending its disaster assessment and response team to Lampung Province, Sumatra and Banten Province, Java where a tsunami has struck coastal areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java. The team will be travelling on Wednesday to provide the first phase of emergency relief distribution. Immediate needs of the communities include food, water, blankets, hygiene kits, and medical service.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the death toll has risen to 281 people as of Monday morning. At least 611 homes, 69 hotels and villas, 60 small shops and 420 boats were affected as a result of the tsunami. As assessment of damage is still ongoing, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Mercy Relief is working very closely with its local partners to ascertain pressing needs of the communities. The team will continue to monitor the situation in order to determine the next phase of disaster relief.

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from 24 December 2018 to 25 January 2019. Members of the public can also make their donations via the following channels:

1) Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: www.mercyrelief.org

2) Crossed cheque made out to “Mercy Relief Limited” with “Sunda Strait Tsunami Relief 2018” and email address written on the back of the cheque, and mailed to Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160

3) Cash donations at Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568, Singapore 310160

4) Fund transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2

5) Crowdfund via giving.sg for the “Sunda Strait Tsunami Relief 2018”: https://www.giving.sg/mercy-relief/sunda_strait_tsunami_relief

-End

For media enquiries, please contact:

Lia Roslan

Manager, Corporate Communications

M +659825 2807 | O + 6514 6328

Email: lia.roslan@mercyrelief.org

About Mercy Relief

Headquartered in Singapore, Mercy Relief was established in 2003 to respond to human tragedies and disasters in the Asia Pacific. Today, we are Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency with dedicated leadership, capacity building expertise and an affiliate network operating across the entire disaster management cycle.

Mercy Relief provides emergency aid within 72 hours of an international appeal in the aftermath of a disaster. The objective of our longer-term sustainable development programmes is to uplift and empower communities in five key areas: water and sanitation, shelter, sustainable livelihoods, healthcare, and education. For the past fifteen years, Mercy Relief has responded to more than 70 human tragedies with more than $34.3 million in relief across 25 countries. We have implemented more than 50 sustainable development initiatives and impacted an aggregate of over 2 million lives.

For more information about Mercy Relief, please visit:

Website: https://www.mercyrelief.org

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/MercyReliefOfficial

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mercy_relief

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercyrelief