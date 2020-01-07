Mercy Relief responds to floods in Jakarta with hot meals, clean water and solar lights distribution

SINGAPORE, 07 January 2020 – Mercy Relief, Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency, will deploy a disaster response team today to Jakarta to aid victims of the floods and landslides caused by torrential rains which pounded the region last week.

The floods with flow depth ranging from 0.2m-2.5m have caused power outages and road closures, as well as several localised landslides. The total number of deaths has climbed to 66 and is expected to continue rising. More than 18 million people are reported to be affected by this devastation with over 173,000 displaced and in urgent need of clean water, food, medical care and shelter.

“Mercy Relief stands in solidarity with the victims of the Jakarta floods and is on ground to alleviate the plight of displaced people. Our utmost priority is to provide emergency relief aid of hot meals, clean water and solar lights to the affected communities in Jakarta Metropolitan Area. We hope that these provisions will bring some levels of comfort during this difficult time. The response team will be working closely with our local partners and authorities to assess and address any other pressing needs and to expand our immediate relief operations into early recovery," said Suhaimi Rafdi, Chairman, Mercy Relief.

Mercy Relief will be launching a public fundraising appeal in Singapore from today to 6 February 2020. Members of the public may also make their donations via the following channels:

Credit Card donation via Mercy Relief’s website: https://www.mercyrelief.org/join/donate/ Crossed cheque made out to “Mercy Relief Limited” with “Jakarta Flood Relief 2020” and email address written on the back of the cheque, and mailed to Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568. Singapore 310160 Cash donations at Blk 160, Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, #01-1568. Singapore 310160. Fund transfer to Mercy Relief’s DBS Current Account 054-900741-2 Crowdfunding via giving.sg for the “Jakarta Flood Relief 2020” https://www.giving.sg/mercyrelief/jakartafloodrelief2020

About Mercy Relief

Headquartered in Singapore, Mercy Relief was established in 2003 to respond to human tragedies and disasters in the Asia Pacific. Today, we are Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency with dedicated leadership, capacity building expertise and an affiliate network operating across the entire disaster management cycle.

Mercy Relief provides emergency aid within 72 hours of an international appeal in the aftermath of a disaster. The objective of our longer-term sustainable development programmes is to uplift and empower communities in five key areas: water and sanitation, shelter, sustainable livelihoods, healthcare, and education. For the past 16 years, Mercy Relief has responded to more than 80 human tragedies with more than $36.1 million in relief across 25 countries. We have implemented more than 59 sustainable development initiatives and impacted over 2.1 million lives.

