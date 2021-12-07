Mercy Corps Responds to Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, December 4, killing more than 30 people and forcing thousands to flee from their homes.

Ade Soekadis, Executive Director of Yayasan Mercy Corps Indonesia says:

“More than 3,600 people in 19 displacement camps were forced to flee their homes and are in need of support with thousands of additional people affected. The camps will be difficult to access except by air, as lava flows, ashy mud, and fallen trees are blocking roads. One bridge has collapsed. Most of the affected areas don’t have electricity, and phone and internet signals are unstable. People urgently need shelter, clean water and food.

“Our emergency response partner Human Initiative is already on the ground, and Mercy Corps has 100 pre-positioned family kits ready for distribution. The kits include essential supplies such as tarps, rope, boots, soap and hygiene supplies, cooking equipment, and masks to protect people from the spread of COVID-19. Our Indonesia Response Team members are highly experienced and ready to deploy.”

Mercy Corps has worked in Indonesia for over 20 years. Our Indonesian Response Team was established in 2007 and responds to numerous disasters each year, including earthquakes, floods, landslides and tsunamis.