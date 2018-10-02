02 Oct 2018

Medair Responds to Tsunami and Earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia

Report
from Medair
Published on 02 Oct 2018

Lausanne, Switzerland, 2 October 2018 - Answering the call for international humanitarian assistance from the Indonesian government, Medair has decided to deploy its emergency response team. A team of five experienced emergency professionals will arrive on the ground in the next 48 hours. They will conduct rapid needs assessments and start responding to the most pressing needs.

On 28 and 29 September, several earthquakes struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. With a magnitude of 7.5, the strongest earthquake toppled buildings and triggered a deadly and destructive tsunami. The tsunami hit land in Palu, a city home to about 350,000 people, at a speed of 800 kph, with waves of up to six metres high. Other areas along the coastline have been badly damaged and reports are still pending from the more remote areas.

“The reports and footage of utter devastation are heart-wrenching,” said William Anderson, Medair’s International Director. “So many people affected have lost loved ones in the last week and the needs for those who survived are immense and immediate.”

Up to 1.5 million people are affected, with more than 1,200 people killed and around 48,000 people reported to be displaced from their homes. These numbers are expected to continue rising in the coming days as rescue workers continue searching the rubble.

“It is a race against the clock. Many people are left displaced and the risk of disease outbreaks is looming. Food, water, shelter, health care, and cash assistance are urgently needed. We are facing severe access constraints but we are doing everything in our power to reach the worst-hit, most remote communities on the island with urgent assistance,” said William.

In its response, Medair will work together with key actors, including the local government and Integral Alliance partners.

For media

Paola Barioli, Press Relations Officer (EN/FR/IT/ES), deployed to Indonesia: paola.barioli@medair.org, +41(0)78 635 30 95

For regular updates, please check medair.org or our twitter feeds @MedairInt, @MedairAsia and @MedairPress.

Medair is an international humanitarian NGO that provides emergency relief and recovery aid to families made vulnerable by natural disasters, conflicts, and other crises.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.