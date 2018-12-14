Market Assessment in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia (December 2018)

Key Highlights:

One and a half months after the series of earthquakes that struck Central Sulawesi on Friday, 28 September 2018, triggering a tsunami and liquefaction, most markets in Palu, Sigi and Donggala districts had resumed activity, with retail and wholesale traders selling a wide range of food and non-food items. Banks and other financial service infrastructures are established and functional in most areas.

Due to a decline in purchasing power, primarily due to the loss of jobs, livelihoods and displacement, the number of customers significantly decreased. Sixty one percent of interviewed traders in 23 assessed markets reported a decrease in the volume of sales.

For most basic food commodities, prices are stable at pre-earthquake levels. However, the earthquake resulted in severe damage to the poultry supply chain, affecting over 80 percent of chicken farmers. This, coupled with a reluctance of companies to invest in the sector, led to significant decline in market supply. The chicken price is 28 percent higher compared to the preearthquake period.

Lack of cement supplies from outside Central Sulawesi triggered a 16 percent increase in cement prices compared to pre-earthquake. To prevent further price surgesthe Government introduced measures to control cement prices in mid-November 2018.

The Market Assessment confirms that there is sufficient market capacity to provide essential items to meet current as well as increased demands.

Executive Summary

On Friday 28 September 2018 a series of earthquakes, the most powerful at a 7.5 magnitude, struck Central Sulawesi province, with its epicentre close to the provincial capital of Palu. The earthquake consequently triggered a tsunami striking the coastal areas in Palu and Donggala districts, liquefaction and landslides. Numerous casualties, displacements, and significant economic damage occurred, mainly in Sigi and Palu but also in Donggala and Parigi Moutong districts. The disaster impacted the agriculture land, irrigation systems, fisheries, horticulture and markets. Following the shock, many markets closed or operated at 50 percent capacity. Poor road conditions, damaged infrastructure and unavailability of transport temporarily hampered access to markets in most locations.

Markets are key to a resumption of livelihoods and it is important that they are accessible and linked to a functioning supply chain, to respond to the needs of the affected population and the returning community during the response and recovery phase. In November 2018 WFP Indonesia with local partners Oxfam and Wahana Visi Indonesia (WVI) conducted a joint market assessment in the Palu, Sigi, Donggala and Parigi Moutong districts of Central Sulawesi.

One and a half months following the earthquake markets in Palu, Sigi and Donggala districts are functioning well with a large presence of retail and wholesale traders selling a wide range of food commodities supplied from the province or delivered from the South Sulawesi or West Sulawesi regions. Essential construction materials were also available in most markets in the three districts, except for cement.

In general, the roads, including those linking affected areas to each other as well as to other provinces in Sulawesi were in acceptable condition and able to facilitate the movement of commodities.

Banks and financial service infrastructures were already established in most locations and have returned to normal operations. Interviews confirmed that out of 164 interviewed traders, 106 traders (65 percent) had access to banking services and credit.

Despite this rapid return to commerce, the assessment team identified several challenges that may hamper the process of recovery, which require particular focus by national authorities, humanitarian and development partners.

The assessment revealed a significant decrease in the number of customers in the assessed markets. The underlying reasons were loss of employment and livelihoods and displacement.

Lack of consumer demand was one of the main underlying factors for the reduction in number of traders, particularly in larger markets.

Despite growing signs of recovery, supplies of some items to remains challenging, for example for the chicken and cement. The absence of formal statements from the local government on safe zones for farming creates an impediment for investments in poultry sector. Although fish and fish products are available in most markets, the demand by customers significantly decreased in comparison with the pre-earthquake period, particularly in Palu, in part due to a belief that fish sourced from tsunami-affected areas had consumed human flesh and were therefore not safe for consumption. Fish prices dropped by about 11 percent since the disaster due to falling demand. Beef is not sold in 17 out of 23 surveyed markets due to stable high prices but low affordability by population.

Overall, the price of food commodities did not significantly change. BULOG interventions under the central government initiation of “Prosperity Rice” (Beras Sejahtera/Rastra) contribute in keeping rice prices stable. High prices for vegetable oil, initially caused by discontinuation of commercial cargo through the Pantoloan sea port in Palu during the first weeks following the disaster, have stabilized following resumption of deliveries. Around 60 percent of traders reported a decline in volume of sales compared to the pre-earthquake period, over 90 percent of interviewed traders expressed confidence that they could respond in case demand increased.