M7.4 Earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia - Flash Update #1 (14 December 2021)

● At 1020 HRS UTC+7 of 14 December, a M7.4 tectonic earthquake with epicentre at 122.24°E, 7.59°S and a depth of 10km (located 113 km Northwest of Larantuka – East Nusa Tenggara) rocked East Flores Regency (BMKG).

● Considering the location of the epicentre and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquake is a result of the activity of the active fault in Flores Sea. Analysis of Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) shows that the earthquake have a strike slip mechanism.

● Further, according to BMKG, the shock of this earthquake was felt in Ruteng, Labuan Bajo,

Larantuka, Maumere, Adonara, and Lembata III-IV MMI (many people felt it in the house during the day), Tambolaka, Waikabubak, and Waingapu III MMI (vibration felt in the house as if a truck was passing by). Modeling results show that this earthquake DOES have a TSUNAMI POTENTIAL. At 1220 HRS UTC+7, TSUNAMI WARNING is brought down by BMKG.

● The result of sea level observations on Marapokot and Reo’s Badan Informasi Geospasial (BIG)

Tide Gauge Station shows that there is a sea level rise of 7 cm (BMKG).

● BMKG monitoring results show that there is eighty (80) aftershocks to date, with a maximum magnitude of M5.6 as of 14 December at 1910 HRS UTC+7.

● According to Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB), the earthquake is felt strongly in East Flores, Sikka, Lembata, Manggarai, Nagekeo, West Manggarai, and Ende Regency (East Nusa Tenggara), Makasar City, Selayar, and Bulukumba Regency (South Sulawesi), and Buton Regency (Southeast Sulawesi).

● According to the report from the BNPB, as of 14 December at 1910 HRS UTC+7, this earthquake have caused 1 person injured and damaged 241 houses (41 heavily, 200 slightly), 1 school and 2 worship places. Impact and damage assessments are ongoing.

● BMKG advised people on the coast of East Flores and Lembata Regency to always be prepared for evacuations to higher ground if there is any strong earthquake, and local authorities as well as communities to remain calm and ensure the building condition before entering the building.

● The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.