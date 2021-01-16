Indonesia
M6.2 Earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia - Flash Update No. 2
- STATUS: As of 16 January 2021 at 2.00 pm, a total of 18.152 people affected in Mamuju and Majene. As seen in Figure 1. The shakemap of M6.2 Earthquake, the impacted cities/districts by above MMI V shake include: MAJENE, MAMUJU, POLIWALI MANDAR and MAMASA. The largest area impacted is MAJENE followed by MAMUJU. These areas are predicted to experience the greatest damage following the large number of victims. It should be noted that according to BPS, Mamuju Population (293,326) is greater than Majene (173,884)