Indonesia

M6.2 Earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia - Flash Update No. 2

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Indonesia

  • STATUS: As of 16 January 2021 at 2.00 pm, a total of 18.152 people affected in Mamuju and Majene. As seen in Figure 1. The shakemap of M6.2 Earthquake, the impacted cities/districts by above MMI V shake include: MAJENE, MAMUJU, POLIWALI MANDAR and MAMASA. The largest area impacted is MAJENE followed by MAMUJU. These areas are predicted to experience the greatest damage following the large number of victims. It should be noted that according to BPS, Mamuju Population (293,326) is greater than Majene (173,884)

Related Content