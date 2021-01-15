M6.2 Earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia - Flash Update No. 1

Indonesia

At 01:28 AM of 15 January 2021, a M6.2 tectonic earthquake with epicentre at 118°54’23”E, 2°58’47”S and a depth of 10km (located 34 km, 160° SSE Mamuju) rocked West Sulawesi Province. (Source: InaSAFE, BNPB, BMKG)

Considering the location of the epicentres of the foreshock and aftershocks and the depth of the hypocentre, the earthquakes that occurred are results of the activity of the local fault. Analysis shows that the earthquakes have a thrust fault mechanism according to the Head of Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Klimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG) Earthquake and Tsunami Centre.

Further, according to BMKG, the shock of this earthquake was felt in Majene Mamuju IV - V MMI (Felt by most of people, many people woke up); and in Palu, Mamuju Tengah, Mamuju Utara dan Mamasa III MMI (Vibration felt in the house as if a truck was passing by). Modeling results show that this earthgauake DOES NOT have a TSUNAMI POTENTIAL.

BMKG monitoring results showed that there was one foreshock (M3.1) and there were six aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of M4.1.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Monitoring and Response System (DMRS) and Pacific Disaster Center (PDC Global), this was a strong earthquake, and is very shallow (shallower quakes generally tend to be more damaging than deeper quakes.) Based on the preliminary data, earthquakes of this depth and magnitude are expected to result in moderate to severe shaking within 130.0 km (80.78miles) from the epicentre. It is estimated that 2.17 Million people, 484,239 households, and $43.1 Billion (USD) of infrastructure (total replacement cost) are concentrated within this radius.

As of 15 January 2021, a total of 2,000 people are displaced, 3 died, and 24 injured while 62 houses, 1 government office, 1 health facility, 1 military office, 1 hotel, and road access to Mamuju - Majene were damaged.

BNPB, BPBD of West Sulawesi, Mamuju, Majene, Poliwali Mandar, and related agencies are coordinating to overcome the situations and conduct data collection on the impact of the disaster