Logistics Cluster: Indonesia, Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Update - 9 October 2018

Situation Update

The death toll from the recent earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi now stands at 1,948, according to the latest press briefing from the National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB. A further 74,444 people have been displaced and 10,679 people have been injured, while 835 are still missing.

The area is still experiencing aftershocks, including a stronger 5.1 aftershock this morning, 9 October.

Based on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16, current needs open to international assistance are as follows: Air assets capable of landing on a short runway (2 km airstrip)

Family tents and shelter kits

Water treatment kits

Generator sets

Financial donations (preferably directed to BNPB and the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI))

According to this letter, other needs will be met through the utilisation of in-country resources. Further details can be found here.

WFP has been requested to provide support to AHA and BNPB in the form of common storage and transport for distribution.

WFP currently has eight staff in Palu supporting the response, with the Logistics Coordinator from Jakarta expected to arrive in Palu on 10 October to provide additional support.

There are currently 37 organisations operating on the ground in Palu. A list of these organisations will be provided as soon as possible.

BNPB will continue to provide regular updates on the emergency response as well as emerging needs. Further information can be found here or by following the official BNPB spokesman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Sutopo_PN