Logistics Cluster: Indonesia, Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Update - 8 October 2018

Situation Update

- The death toll of the recent earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi now stands at 1,763, according to the latest press briefing from the National Disaster Management Agency BNPB. A further 77,000 people have been displaced and 2,550 people have been injured, while 265 are still missing.

- Regular coordination meetings, including those for logistics, are taking place in Palu, led by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

- BNPB will continue to provide regular updates on the emergency response as well as emerging needs. Further information can be found here or by following the official BNPB spokesman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Sutopo_PN

- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA) is providing regular situation updates which can be accessed here.

- Fuel supply in Palu is normalising, including sufficient Jet A1 supplies for air operations. Reports from market assessments on the ground are that electricity is almost meeting demand and markets are returning to normal. As of Monday, government staff have been requested to report back to their offices and schools are beginning to reopen.

- Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport (Jakarta) and Sultan Hassanudin Airport (Makassar) are being used as logistic hubs strictly for domestic and in-country relief items and teams.

- Commercial flights to Palu airport (PLW) have resumed. There are 12 helicopters making daily flights to Sigi and West Donggala.

- Common storage in Palu is in the process of being established and exact locations will be shared as they become available.