Logistics Cluster: Indonesia, Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Update - 7 October 2018

Situation Update

• Airbridge between Balikpapan and Palu has been established.

• Fuel supply is normalizing in Palu.

• The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has circulated a letter on 7 October reiterating that International Organisations are not permitted to deploy non-Indonesian nationals to the disaster affected areas.

• The government has requested that any offers of support are registered through the link provided on the Virtual OSOCC here. Please note that you will need a Google-registered account to access this.

• Regular coordination meetings including logistics are taking place in Palu, led by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB).

BNPB will continue to provide regular updates on the emergency response as well as emerging needs. Further information can be found here or by following the official BNPB spokesman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Sutopo_PN

• The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA) is providing regular situation updates which can be accessed here.

