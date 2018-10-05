05 Oct 2018

Logistics Cluster: Indonesia, Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Update - 5 October 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (690.04 KB)

Situation Update

• Regular logistics meetings are taking place in Palu, led by BNPB.

• The Government of Indonesia has requested assistance in fulfilling the following priority needs:

o Air Assets capable of landing on short airstrips. The entry point for aircraft is Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan.

o Family Tents

o Water purification sets

o Generator sets

The government has requested than any offers of support or assistance that meet this criteria are registered through the link provided to the Virtual OSOCC here. Please note that you will need a Google registered account to access this.

• BNPB and BPBD will continue to provide regular updates on the emergency response as well as emerging needs. Further information can be found here or by following the official BNPB spokesman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Sutopo_PN

• BKMG will continue to provide information on aftershocks here.

• The AHA Centre is providing regular situation updates which can be accessed here

