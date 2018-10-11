Logistics Cluster: Indonesia, Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Update - 11 October 2018

Situation Update

• The death toll from the recent earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi now stands at 2,045, according to the latest press briefing from the National Disaster Management Agency, BNPB. A further 82,775 people have been displaced and 10,679 people have been injured, while 671 are still missing.

• Based on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) letter D/01853/10/10/2018/16, current needs open to international assistance are as follows:

o Air assets capable of landing on a short runway (2 km airstrip)

o Family tents and shelter kits

o Water treatment kits

o Generator sets

o Financial donations (preferably directed to BNPB and the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI)

• According to this letter, other needs will be met through the utilisation of in-country resources. Further details can be found here.

• The latest OCHA 4W report can be found here.

• The state of emergency has been extended until 25 October 2018.

• A Logistics Working Group coordination meeting was held today, 11 October. Minutes will be in due course.

• BNPB will continue to provide regular updates on the emergency response as well as emerging needs. Further information can be found here or by following the official BNPB spokesman’s Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Sutopo_PN

• The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA) is providing regular situation updates which can be accessed here.