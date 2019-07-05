05 Jul 2019

Lingu, Bomba Talu and Naombo: Triple disaster in Central Sulawesi – a gender analysis

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (732.21 KB)

On 28 September 2018, a major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck Central Sulawesi in Indonesia, triggering a near-field tsunami, large-scale soil liquefaction and landslides. As part of the subsequent humanitarian response, Oxfam and humanitarian networking partners JMK, including local organizations LBH APIK Palu and PKBI Palu, conducted research in camps for internally displaced persons in affected areas. The aim was to find out how the impacts of the disaster differed for women, men, boys and girls, as well as the variations in their roles and their access to and control of resources. As part of the assessment, the researchers carried out a rapid analysis of care work and also made efforts to identify how different groups might participate in the humanitarian response.

This gender analysis is based on those research findings. It makes recommendations on how to respond to immediate and life-saving practical and strategic needs, with a focus on gender. It can also be used to inform and improve future responses to similar disasters in the same geographical area.

