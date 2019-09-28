Leading the way: Women-led localisation in Central Sulawesi: Towards gender transformative action, September 2019

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Localisation and women’s leadership in humanitarian action Ambitious plans to reform the humanitarian sector are still failing to meaningfully shift power and resources to local women and women-led organisations within humanitarian preparedness, response and recovery efforts. Despite commitments to localise humanitarian action, humanitarian actors, including donors, INGOs and United Nations agencies, continue to work in ways, which create financial, regulatory and cultural barriers that uphold exclusive patriarchal norms. These act to obstruct constructive and productive engagement, prevent fair representation and bottom up accountability and also stifle opportunities for innovation, learning and transformation across the humanitarian system, not least for women and girls.

Building on the extensive work of ActionAid and others, this research evidences, and advocates for, an approach to localisation which prioritises the leadership of local women and womenled organisations who have been overlooked, undervalued and under resourced in humanitarian response to date, despite their unique contributions as first responders and long-term actors key to reduce the communities’ vulnerabilities and inequalities.

ActionAid’s definition of ‘women-led localisation’ highlights that localisation must be a transformative process which puts women and girls at its centre and values the significant role of women’s leadership at a local level as part of humanitarian action. It also crucially acknowledges the multiple responsibilities that women face, including unpaid care work, and advocates for supportive and practical solutions to address these barriers.

Prioritising women’s leadership is not only the right thing to do from a rights-based perspective, evidence and experience highlight that women and women-led organisations bring valuable skills and assets to localised humanitarian action. They are often able to gain access to hard-to-reach communities and those most marginalised within them, they bring a strong understanding of the local context and the needs and realities of women, girls and the community as a whole, and they offer crucial insight into how to engage with key stakeholders. If local women and women-led organisations are not supported to lead within localisation processes there is the risk that the needs of communities will not be met, and that their exclusion will reinforce structural inequalities and maintain the vulnerability of their communities.