Landslide kills two in West Sumatra

By: Syofiardi Bachyul Jb

A heavy downpour caused a landslide on Sunday in Guguak Malalo, a collection of villages in Tanah Datar regency, West Sumatra, claiming two lives and destroying homes.

The fatal victims have been identified as a 75-year-old woman, Bainar, and her 45-year-old son. Ijun, said emergency head Dodi Susilo of the Tanah Datar Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The mother and son were found buried in mud near the ruins of theiir house at around 1:30 p.m., nine hours after the landslide hit the area at 4:30 a.m.

Dodi said the landslide was caused by the heavy rains that had been falling since Saturday evening.

The landslide damaged 10 houses, including four with "severe damage", with 21 survivors reported.