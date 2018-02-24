Landslide in Indonesia Leaves at Least Five Dead

February 23, 2018 5:54 AM

Rescuers continued searching Friday for victims buried beneath mud left by a landslide on the Indonesian island of Java. At least five people were killed.

Soldiers and local police have joined with residents to search for survivors, using farming tools and their bare hands to dig through the debris, with the muddy conditions making it impossible for rescuers to use heavy equipment.

Following days of torrential rains, the soil gave way Thursday in the Brebes district in Central Java, as farmers were working in their rice paddies.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 18 people are missing based on reports from local residents.

About 14 others are being treated in the hospital. Disaster officials are urging people to stay away from the area because of the risk of further landslides.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April.