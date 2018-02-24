24 Feb 2018

Landslide in Indonesia Leaves at Least Five Dead

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 23 Feb 2018 View Original

February 23, 2018 5:54 AM

Rescuers continued searching Friday for victims buried beneath mud left by a landslide on the Indonesian island of Java. At least five people were killed.

Soldiers and local police have joined with residents to search for survivors, using farming tools and their bare hands to dig through the debris, with the muddy conditions making it impossible for rescuers to use heavy equipment.

Following days of torrential rains, the soil gave way Thursday in the Brebes district in Central Java, as farmers were working in their rice paddies.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 18 people are missing based on reports from local residents.

About 14 others are being treated in the hospital. Disaster officials are urging people to stay away from the area because of the risk of further landslides.

Landslides are common in Indonesia, especially during the monsoon season between October and April.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.