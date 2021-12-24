KOMNAS HAM and UNESCO Partnership on Promotion of Human Rights in Indonesia

"Right to health, right to information, workers' rights, and freedom of expression, assembly and

association are indispensable particularly in times of crisis to ensure the dignity of all,"

Mohamed Djelid, Director of UNESCO Jakarta.

20 December 2021. KOMNAS HAM (the Indonesian National Commission for Human Rights) and UNESCO Jakarta reaffirmed their commitment to promote Human Rights by renewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement covers common areas of interest, including freedom of expression, media freedom, artistic freedom, Human-Right based analysis of SDGs and the rights of persons with disabilities.

For 73 years, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been a global beacon -- shining a light for dignity and well-being. Unfortunately, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened pre-existing divides, vulnerabilities, inequalities, including fault-lines in Human Rights, where we see a vicious cycle of violations across the globe.

KOMNAS HAM and UNESCO formalized the cooperation for the first time in 2017 to monitor the implementation of SDGs from the Human Rights perspective. The renewal of the MoU happens in a critical moment where mainstreaming Human Rights is needed more than ever.

"This MoU commits us to work together more closely towards our shared common goals in promoting and strengthening human rights-based approach in Indonesia, "said Ahmad Taufan Damanik, Chairperson of KOMNAS HAM

Through this MoU, KOMNAS HAM and UNESCO will strengthen the capacity-building of government institutions at the center and in the provinces in embracing the Human Rights principles in executing their duties.

Related link: