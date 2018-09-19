A journey for a thousand smiles: Stories of resilient people

Disasters wipe out development progress and are being exacerbated by climate change, population growth, ecosystem degradation, and uncontrolled economic development. The poorest and the most vulnerable people are the hardest impacted groups of people as they are the most exposed to hazards and least able to minimize the hazard risks because of their low capacities. When this situation is ignored or unmanaged, there will be a serious threat for the ongoing sustainable development.

One answer to this is resilience. The stories inside are the examples of how communities are uniquely affected by climate change — and how we (PfR Indonesia and its stakeholders) work together and come up with unique solutions (Integrated Risk Management-based measures) that further help strengthen community resilience and securing their livelihoods.