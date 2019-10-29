Jokowi targets quick infrastructure rehabilitation for riot-stricken Wamena

On the last day of his three-day visit to the country's easternmost regions, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited Wouma Market in Wamena, Jayawijaya regency, Papua and promised to quickly repair damage from last month’s riots.

“Wouma Market is a place where residents sell farming products produced by people in Wamena and its surrounding areas,” Jokowi told reporters after the visit on Monday according to a statement. “That’s why we are prioritizing [repairing the market].”

He added that he had already set a target of two weeks for the Army's engineering directorate to complete repairs on the market, “so that economic activities in this market can continue as soon as possible.”

Besides the market, the President said he had ordered the directorate’s personnel to work together with state-owned enterprises to repair houses and shop-houses that had been damaged in the riots.

Jokowi also urged people to work together to develop Papua.

“If everyone here stays committed to remaining united and to work together to develop Papua, I think that we will soon achieve prosperity,” he said.

The violence that occurred on Sept. 23 saw mobs, reportedly comprising native Papuans, setting hundreds of buildings, houses and cars on fire and violently attacking residents. Thirty-three people, mostly non-natives, were killed during the riots, sparking concerns of communal violence.

“I think that TNI [Indonesian Military] and National Police personnel are ready to guarantee security so that economic activities can carry on normally. Indonesia is a big country. So if there is a problem, we will resolve it. The important thing is that the problem is resolved,” Jokowi said. (kmt)