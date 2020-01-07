07 Jan 2020

Jokowi orders ministers, officials to speed up flood rescue efforts as death toll rises

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 07 Jan 2020

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has ordered his subordinates to speed-up disaster relief and rescue efforts in the areas that were hit by severe flooding that began on New Year’s Eve, including Greater Jakarta and Banten. At least 67 have died in the floods with more than 30,000 displaced.

“The ministries that handle flood-related matters should continue to reach down to [the people] in the affected areas,” Jokowi told state officials at the first plenary Cabinet meeting to discuss the 2020-2024 Mid-Term National Development Plan (RPJMN) on Monday.

He called on Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto to handle health-related issues and Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara to handle issues over social aid. Jokowi also asked State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir to oversee the management of aid by SOEs.

"Even though I have seen their actions, I need to remind them about this again,” Jokowi said.

As of Monday afternoon, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) recorded that the death toll had increased to 67 casualties, with 36,419 residents taking refuge in shelters away from their homes.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) previously issued a warning about possible heavy downpours until early February.

Addressing the warning, Jokowi ordered the Home Ministry to encourage all regional leaders to be alert and better prepare for potential disasters that might occur during the rainy season.

Jokowi also made a similar order to the Indonesian Military, the National Police, the BNPB and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), instructing them to be prepared for rescue efforts and to provide an immediate response to victims should disaster strike again.

“I believe I don’t have to repeat the order again,” he said.

According to the BMKG, the severe flooding in Jakarta and its satellite cities was largely triggered by the heaviest rainfall in the city’s history in over a decade.

The agency recorded rainfall intensity of 377 millimeters per day at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on New Year’s Eve. The previous heaviest rainfall in the city was in 2007, when rainfall intensity reached 340 mm per day. (sau)

