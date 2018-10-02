Italy: Humanitarian financial contribution for Indonesia

Upon the initiative of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, in response to an appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Italian Cooperation Agency has arranged for an emergency financing of 200,000 euros in support of the Red Cross’s action in Indonesia after it was struck by a tsunami last 28 September. In particular, Italy’s contribution will be used to provide shelter, relief supplies and basic medical services to the population, not only in the urban areas, where the efforts of the Indonesian Red Cross are concentrating, but also in remote areas most difficult to access.