IR continues to help people affected by tsunami

Islamic Relief (IR) is working tirelessly to assist people affected by the latest tsunami to hit the nation.

The tsunami was triggered by an eruption at the Anak Krakatau volcano. It happened during a high tide brought about by a full moon on 22 December 2018 at 21:27, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG).

The people in Banten and Lampung fled their homes, ran towards high grounds, and towards public facilities such as mosques, schools and government buildings. The areas remain on tsunami alert as further eruptions could lead landslides and another tsunami.

Our latest figures report 426 deaths, over 7,000 injured, and over 40,000 people are internally displaced in Banten and Lampung.

23 people remain missing and almost 1,300 homes have been damaged.

Islamic Relief is on the ground and working with our local partner, PKPU, in order to rapidly assess situations and provide assistance. IR has been distributing hot food, drinking water, medicines, and blankets.