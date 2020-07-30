IOM Launches US-funded Project to Support Effective Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons Crimes in Indonesia

Jakarta – On the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the United States Embassy in Jakarta and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced the launch of Ampuh, a new three-year project to combat trafficking in persons in Indonesia.

Building on previous US-funded programmes, Ampuh (which means “powerful” and “effective” in Bahasa Indonesia) aims to reinforce the capacity of the Indonesian government to prosecute individuals and criminal networks involved in human trafficking crimes.

“The project is a milestone in the fight to end trafficking in Indonesia. It reaffirms the United States' commitment to end modern slavery by supporting government institutions that prosecute those responsible for exploiting our society's most vulnerable members,” said Heather Variava, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy Jakarta.

Through Ampuh, IOM will partner with the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia (Mahkamah Agung) to strengthen the judicial branch’s capacity to adjudicate human trafficking crimes in line with the national Law No. 21/2007, and to properly apply restitution and compensation claims for survivors.

In the 20th Annual Trafficking in Persons Report released by the U.S. State Department, Indonesia was designated as Tier 2. Tier 2 indicates that a country does not meet the minimum standards of the U.S. Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 but is making significant efforts to be in compliance with those standards.

“All segments of society must come together to hold traffickers accountable for their crimes, and we must do this in a way that delivers justice and compensation for survivors as well,” said Louis Hoffmann, IOM Chief of Mission.

“During this week to mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we are seeing a unity of purpose with our partners in the Government of Indonesia, civil society organizations, faith-based groups, trade associations, and students to mobilize action and raise awareness against human trafficking,” Hoffmann added.

Ampuh will also support community-driven efforts to identify, protect, and empower survivors of trafficking, including by collaborating with the private sector firms to increase their opportunities for sustainable economic reintegration.

Since 2005, IOM has identified and assisted over 9,250 victims of human trafficking in Indonesia, working closely with its government and civil society partners. The majority were Indonesian nationals exploited in Indonesia, and throughout South East Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

The Ampuh project is funded by the United States Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (J/TIP).

For more information please contact Among Pundhi Resi, National Programme Coordinator of the Counter Trafficking and Labour Migration Unit at IOM Indonesia, Email: aresi@iom.int or Patrik Shirak, Programme Support Officer at IOM Indonesia, Email: pshirak@iom.int