IOM, Indonesian Marine Police Train Officers on Rescue of Migrants at Sea

Jakarta – IOM, the UN Migration Agency, and the Indonesian Marine and Air Police Corps recently organized a training in Jakarta on search and rescue at sea and the handling of irregular maritime arrivals.

The two-day event, which brought together 70 marine police directors, ship commanders and pilots from across the archipelago, included a field exercise at sea to simulate an operation to locate and rescue migrants, and provide first aid to the injured. Participants also took part in shore-based tactical floor games focused on the challenges associated with coordinating a sea rescue operation.

“This training aims to increase the knowledge of ship commanders and marine police directors across Indonesia in the handling of migrants arriving by sea. The participants, who are first responders, can now return to their respective regions fully prepared, should any irregular maritime arrivals occur in their jurisdiction,” said Head of the Marine and Air Police Corps Inspector General Chairul Noor Alamsyah.

“This training was very beneficial, particularly for those assigned to the field. They now have a better understanding of the procedures and methods to be used when discovering migrants at sea,” said Marine and Air Police Corps Brigadier General Anang Syarif Hidayat. “I hope we can make this training a routine one, with even more sophisticated training materials, using new equipment that we will procure in the coming years, and involve other agencies in the process.”

Mark Getchell, IOM Chief of Mission for Indonesia, said that people will continue to risk their lives at sea when persecuted at home: “We need to continue to increase national capacity in maritime security and protect people who are rescued at sea. This is an area where Indonesia and its friends can find common ground to work together to safeguard the region’s waters, as well as to ensure continued protection for irregular maritime arrivals. Our top priority should always be saving lives.”

The training was held within the framework of Coordination and Outreach Migration Management Support through IOM Satellite Sites Project Phase II (COMMSAT2) funded by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.

