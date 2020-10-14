IOM Indonesia : COVID-19 Response update (8 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW & EMERGING NEEDS

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to rise with record number of new daily cases reported on 8 October 2020 (4,850).

The highest number of new cases came from the provinces of DKI Jakarta, East Java, West Java, and Central Java.

To slow rates of community transmission, the Government of DKI Jakarta reapplied large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), effective 14 September 2020.

IOM continues to provide a range of ongoing support, including for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, to more than 7,800 refugees and asylum seekers registered in IOM's integrated community assistance programme across nine cities in Indonesia.

IOM also bolstered COVID-19 emergency response measures for recently arrived Rohingya women, men, and children, as part of its coordinated response with government, international, and civil society partners. IOM facilitated COVID-19 testing, expanded measures to promote compliance with health protocols on site, supported infection prevention and control efforts, and worked with refugees to increase awareness on personal preventative measures, such as hand hygiene (pictured above).