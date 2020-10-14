Indonesia
IOM Indonesia : COVID-19 Response update (8 October 2020)
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW & EMERGING NEEDS
Confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to rise with record number of new daily cases reported on 8 October 2020 (4,850).
The highest number of new cases came from the provinces of DKI Jakarta, East Java, West Java, and Central Java.
To slow rates of community transmission, the Government of DKI Jakarta reapplied large-scale social restrictions (PSBB), effective 14 September 2020.
IOM continues to provide a range of ongoing support, including for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, to more than 7,800 refugees and asylum seekers registered in IOM's integrated community assistance programme across nine cities in Indonesia.
IOM also bolstered COVID-19 emergency response measures for recently arrived Rohingya women, men, and children, as part of its coordinated response with government, international, and civil society partners. IOM facilitated COVID-19 testing, expanded measures to promote compliance with health protocols on site, supported infection prevention and control efforts, and worked with refugees to increase awareness on personal preventative measures, such as hand hygiene (pictured above).
Together the Directorate General for Immigration, the Ministry of Health, the National Border Management Authority, and the National Agency for the Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers, IOM has assessed 10 key Points of Entry nationwide to identify additional response measures and capacity needs to increase case detection capacity, to improve case referrals, and to reduce the risks of travellers and migrants moving through airports, seaports, and land borders, as well as frontline officers.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.