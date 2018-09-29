International Medical Corps responding to Indonesia earthquake/tsunami

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake, and a number of very powerful aftershocks, struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi yesterday, triggering a tsunami that has slammed into Palu-the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Hundreds of lives have been lost, with thousands more still missing. Buildings have collapsed; electricity and telecommunications are down; and roads, bridges and airports have been damaged, limiting travel to affected areas.

International Medical Corps has deployed an emergency response team to Indonesia to assess the most urgent needs, and provide assistance should it be requested.

International Medical Corps has deep experience in Indonesia, having first established an emergency healthcare program in the country in 2000. We also responded to the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004-one of the deadliest natural disasters in history, killing more than 228,000 people across 14 countries. Indonesia was the hardest-hit country, and our teams responded immediately, providing urgently needed assistance that ranged from healthcare to psychosocial support. We're prepared to once again provide such care, as well as a range of other services, should the need arise.