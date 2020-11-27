Integrated development of early warning systems: Tsunami early warning systems in Indonesia

The document presents a German-Indonesian cooperation for tsunamy early warning, an initiative of the German Government to support the development of a Tsunami Early Warning Systems (TEWS) in the Indian ocean.

All TEWS activities in the Indian Ocean Region have been and are still coordinated by an Intergovernmental Coordination Group (ICG) of the Intergovernmental Oceanic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

Since march 2005 Indonesia and Germany have been officially working together to implement a TEWS within the German-Indonesian Cooperation for a Tsunami Early Warning System (GITEWS) project.