Indonesian Earthquake Disaster Needs Material Assistance, Please Donate

On September 28, In Sulawesi Indonesia, there was a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami. Casualties are heavy. The Taiwan Red Cross has sent a letter to the Indonesian Red Cross to express condolences, and immediately reviewed the disaster relief materials of the local disaster preparedness centers.

The Taiwan Red Cross is preparing to send important materials such as 300 tents and 2,000 sleeping bags, sleeping mats, and quilts. So the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will prepare these materials to be sent all together, due to the high cost of air cargo. The association expects the government to uphold the spirit of "humanitarian priority" and coordinate the integration of domestic NGOs as was the model for Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, and the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, to jointly deliver relief supplies for a strong mutual earthquake emergency relief operation.

The BBC reported that the Indonesian Sulawesi earthquake and the 6-meter tsunami have caused at least 1,300 deaths. Millions of people have been affected, and the number of deaths is expected to rise, according to the emergency appeal issued by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on October 1. After the earthquake in Central Sulawesi on September 28, IFRC decided to expand the demand for funds raised after the earthquake on August 29 in Lombok, Indonesia, to 22 million Swiss francs. (NT$ 694.32 million). Planning assistance includes: asylum placement, livelihood and basic needs, disaster preparedness planning, and organization of energy development programs. The program is estimated to assist 160,000 affected people. The implementation period will last for 20 months, from the July 29 Lombok earthquake, to March 31st, 2020.

In June of this year, the Taiwan Red Cross launched the "Everywhere for Everyone" project to encourage the public to use the South China Bank, from June 2018 to the end of May 2019, to donate to account 121-20-0702388. From cell phones text 55135 to support the international relief project. When there are major international disasters, infectious diseases or armed conflicts, your donation to the Red Cross Society helps the affected countries receive immediate relief and support. Your donation will develop and enrich the humane spirit of international rescue.