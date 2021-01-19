Indonesia: WHO helps assess and improve COVID-19 pandemic preparedness and response capacity

WHO, in collaboration with University of Hasanuddin and National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), recently supported the Ministry of Health to conduct field assessments in 211 locations across Indonesia. The activities aimed to assess COVID-19 preparedness in fifteen provinces based on the status of their pandemic risk.

The assessment covered provincial command centres, provincial health offices, port health offices, hospitals, laboratories, district health offices, public health centres, and community health centres.

All assessed provinces had a functioning command and control structure for pandemic management. However, not all of them has established Emergency Operations Centres (EOC). Contingency plans for pandemic response were in place in several locations, but there remains a need for joint contingency plans with neighbouring countries.

Key areas of improvement were case reporting and analysis for pandemic severity, budget allocation for response in points of entry, personal protective equipment stockpiling, and exit screening of passengers. The assessment further identified health system gaps in provinces, such as availability of ICU and other facilities in the event of rising COVID-19 cases.

Laboratories for COVID-19 testing are facing challenges. One of the solutions is to develop a laboratory referral system to avoid specimen accumulations. Meanwhile, the biggest gaps in the surveillance system in all provinces were the low level of isolation of suspected cases and the challenge to confirm COVID-19 status within 48 hours. Contact tracing, contact quarantine and case isolation need to be strengthened.

The results of the field assessment will be used to inform key stakeholders of the strengths and gaps in each province in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, they will be useful in preparing the country for future outbreaks.

WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to fund the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response.

The full story about WHO's help to improve Indonesia's COVID-19 response is available on the WHO SEARO website here

Show your support and donate today

Read more about WHO's response to COVID-19