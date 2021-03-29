Indonesia
Indonesia, Whirlwind in Bandung Regency, West Java (03:00 Mar 28 2021)
Description
UPDATE: Monday, 29 March 2021 Pkl. 00:00 WIB
Chronology:
High intensity rain accompanied by strong winds on Sunday, 28 March 2021 Pkl. 15:45 WIB
Location:
- Kec. Cimenyan
- Ds. Mekarsaluyu
- Ds. Cimenyan
Fatalities:
2 Person (LB)
3 Person (LR)
Material Disadvantages:
Total ± 298 housing units affected
2 The car was hit by a tree
2 fasdik units (SMP Cimenyan 2 & SD Ciburial) were affected
1 Affected Village Office Unit
1 mosque unit affected
Agricultural land (still being collected)
Effort:
- District BPBD Team. Bandung is currently still in the field to collect data with local officials and cut / evacuate fallen trees that are blocking the main road area.
Urgent needs:
- Chainsaw
- Tarpaulin
- Mineral water
- Cleaning tools
- Refugee tents
- Heavy equipment
Latest condition:
- Requires heavy equipment to evacuate a collapsed electric pole
- The power grid is off / off
- The injured victim has been taken to the hospital
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, West Java
Casualties
Injured: 5
Affected Families: 298
Affected Persons: 1490
Damages
Damaged houses: 298
Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2
Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 1 govt. office