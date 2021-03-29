Indonesia

Indonesia, Whirlwind in Bandung Regency, West Java (03:00 Mar 28 2021)

Description

UPDATE: Monday, 29 March 2021 Pkl. 00:00 WIB

Chronology:

High intensity rain accompanied by strong winds on Sunday, 28 March 2021 Pkl. 15:45 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Cimenyan
  • Ds. Mekarsaluyu
  • Ds. Cimenyan

Fatalities:

2 Person (LB)

3 Person (LR)

Material Disadvantages:

Total ± 298 housing units affected

2 The car was hit by a tree

2 fasdik units (SMP Cimenyan 2 & SD Ciburial) were affected

1 Affected Village Office Unit

1 mosque unit affected

Agricultural land (still being collected)

Effort:

  • District BPBD Team. Bandung is currently still in the field to collect data with local officials and cut / evacuate fallen trees that are blocking the main road area.

Urgent needs:

  • Chainsaw
  • Tarpaulin
  • Mineral water
  • Cleaning tools
  • Refugee tents
  • Heavy equipment

Latest condition:

  • Requires heavy equipment to evacuate a collapsed electric pole
  • The power grid is off / off
  • The injured victim has been taken to the hospital

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Bandung

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bandung Regency, West Java

Casualties

Injured: 5

Affected Families: 298

Affected Persons: 1490

Damages

Damaged houses: 298

Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 2

Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 1 govt. office

