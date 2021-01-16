Indonesia: West Sulawesi Earthquake Flash Update No. 2 (As of 16 January 2021)

This update is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. The next report will be issued on 18 January 2021, unless the situation changes significantly.

Responding to reports of looting incidents in the delivery of relief assistance, the Police has quickly provided escort services and coordinated the transportation of goods.

BNPB identified a number of urgent needs which include blankets, mats, tarpaulin, tents, medical services, medicines and vitamins, masks, PPE, drinking water and ready-to-eat meals, excavators and other heavy equipment, as well as communications equipment.

The initially blocked access road between Majene and Mamuju is passable as of 16 January. Electricity, communications networks and fuel supply have started to become functional. Mamuju Aiport is operational.

Heavy damages have been reported by both districts, including the Governor’s office, two hospitals, 25 schools, two hotels, a minimarket, a community health centre, Mamuju Seaport, a bridge, a TNI office and over 300 houses also sustained damages.

As of 16 January at 2 PM Jakarta time, the Indonesian Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) has reported 46 people killed and 826 people injured by the earthquake in the districts of Mamuju and Majene. More than 15,000 people have been temporarily displaced in 15 evacuation sites within the two districts. These numbers are likely to increase as search and rescue operations and assessments continue.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the West Sulawesi Province in Indonesia on 15 January. The Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded 32 aftershocks with lower magnitudes in the province until 16 January morning.

RESPONSE

The affected governments continue with the assessments, coordination of responses, and provision of humanitarian assistance. The Provincial Government has declared the emergency response status for two weeks. The Command Post has been established in the vicinity of the Governor's Office.

BNPB has provided emergency response funds for a total of IDR four billion; of these, two billion are for the Government of West Sulawesi Province and one billion for each of the affected districts. BNPB has deployed four helicopters, eight sets of isolation tents, 10 IDP tents, 2,004 packages of nutritional supplements, 2,004 ready-to-eat meals, 1,002 food packages, 700 blankets, 5 Light Tower units, 200 portable beds, 500 baby kits, 500,000 cloth masks, and 30 units of 5 KVA generator sets.

TNI’s initial response includes the deployment of two Infantry and Engineering companies from Sulawesi, the KRI hospital ships of Dr. Soeharso 990 and KRI Teluk Ende 517, Cassa NC 212-200 and Aviocar U-6207 in Mamuju, one Boeing 737 aircraft, two Hercules C-130, one CN 295 and one Super Puma Nas-332 helicopter from Makassar, Jakarta and Bogor. Meanwhile, mobilized equipment includes tents, generators, transportation equipment, repeaters, excavators, and water trucks.

The Ministry of Health has initiated coordination of the Health Cluster in the West Sulawesi Province and Mamuju District and is coordinating a Rapid Health Assessment and Emergency Medical Teams, including from PABOI, PMI, IAI, MDMC, Dompet Dhafa, PSC 119 Sulawesi and RSUP Wahidin Makassar. At least 25 ambulances, tents, orthopedic equipment, orthopedic medication, 300 complete sets of Personal Protective Equipment, 100,000 surgical masks and 20,000 clothing masks are being dispatched.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, as of 15 January, has delivered 2,500 ready-to-eat meals, 1,200 food packages for children, 500 family tents, 1,000 mattresses, 700 blankets, 200 kitchen kits, 10 multipurpose tents, 500 children kits, 500 kitchen kits, 40 portable beds, 370 mattresses, 30 clothing kits, and 20 TAGANA personal kits. The Ministry is also providing psychosocial services. The Ministry’s initial assistance is worth a total of IDR 1.7 billion.

BASARNAS (Indonesian Search and Rescue agency) has mobilized Search and Rescue (SAR) teams from the offices of Mamuju, Makassar, Palu, and Samarinda and SAR partners for rescue and evacuation efforts.

The National Clusters for Disaster Management have initiated multi-stakeholder collaborations through: • A mapping of organizational activities – accessible via the following link: http://bit.ly/5Wgeneral • A shared inventory of documents: http://bit.ly/inventoriGempaMajene2021 • Information sharing and coordination through WhatsApp groups.