Indonesia: West Sulawesi Earthquake Flash Update No. 1 (As of 15 January 2021)

This update is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It was issued by the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific. The next report will be issued on 16 January 2021.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the West Sulawesi Province in Indonesia in the early morning local time today (15 January). The earthquake happened about 6km north-east of the city of Majene, and the epicenter of the earthquake was shallow at 10km. A smaller 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the same area yesterday (14 January) in the afternoon local time.

• As of 15 January at 2 PM local time, the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency BNPB has reported 34 people killed and 637 people injured. More than 15,000 people have been temporarily displaced in 10 evacuation sites. These numbers are likely to increase as search and rescue operations and assessments continue.

• Heavy damages have been reported in the city of Majene, including at the five-story Mitra Manakarra Hospital where a number of people were trapped inside. The Governor’s office, two hotels, a mall, a community health centre, and over 300 houses also sustained damages.

• The earthquake interrupted the access road between Majene and the provincial capital Mamuju in three different locations. Electricity, communications network and fuel supply have also been disrupted.

RESPONSE

• The local governments have mobilized their resources. National authorities have mobilized four helicopters, tents and mattresses, special kits for children and the elderly, food and medical assistance including orthopedic and psychosocial support. High-level officials are visiting the area today and response coordination has begun. BNPB, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Health, BASARNAS (Search and Rescue), TNI and the police have deployed their teams to the area. The Health Cluster in Mamuju District and in West Sulawesi province has been activated.

• The UN is in close contact with the Indonesian Government and stands ready to support. The Indonesian Red Cross and NGOs are also mobilizing their response. The Indonesian Red Cross rescue teams are searching for survivors in the rubble and providing first aid; specialist ambulance crews and first aid teams are treating people injured in the earthquake. The Indonesian Red Cross is sending more critical medical and relief supplies by plane and land to the affected areas. Ambulance crews have been sent along with another 92 volunteers, clean water tankers and production units, tarpaulins for shelter, face masks and 200 family relief kits to help survivors.

• Non-governmental organizations deploying their teams include MDMC, BAZNAS Tanggap Bencana, Rumah Zakat,

DMC Dompet Dhuafa, Human Initiative, Nurul Hayat, Ansyari, ADRA, Caritas, AMCF, Advent Response and HOPE Indonesia.