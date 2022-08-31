Indonesia: West Kalimantan Floods - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRID022

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Expansion of target locations: Since the commencement of this DREF operation, in addition to West Kalimantan province, initially covered by this operation, the Central Kalimantan province also affected by flash floods due to heavy rains in November 2021. Around 113,998 people in five districts were affected. Hence, the target locations will be expanded to include Central Kalimantan province and provide humanitarian assistance to affected households in that province as well.

Extension of operation timeframe: Implementation of activities in expanded target locations will require more time than originally planned for this operation. Hence, the timeframe of this operation will be extended by two months at no additional costs.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Floods in West Kalimantan Province

Prolonged and heavy rainfall along with strong winds from October to early November caused Kapuas River to overflow and flood five districts in West Kalimantan province. As of this Operation Update (OU) report, the floods in the impacted districts have receded. There have been further heavy rains but did not lead to severe floods so far. The table below summarizes details of the location and population affected by floods since early November 2021.

Floods in Central Kalimantan Province

Heavy-rainfall in early-November across Central Kalimantan province caused floods in five districts namely Kapuas Raya, Katingan, Kotawaringin, Palangkaraya, and Pulang Pisau. Flood level reported ranging from 10-200 cm affecting homes and damaging infrastructures such as bridges and roads. Katingan district is the worst affected district. Responding to the situation, Sanggau and Sintang districts declared “emergency response” between 12 Nov and 25 Nov 2021. The table below provides information on impacts disaggregated by district.

PMI, in coordination with the public departments and other available humanitarian organizations, have been providing humanitarian assistance (1,000 hygiene kits, 500 cleaning kit, 100 kitchen set, and 250 kits for children) to some of the affected people. PMI did this distribution using the relief items prepositioned in its regional warehouse. PMI provincial response team will continue conducting needs assessment to provide assistance to additional 10,400 flood affected people in Central Kalimantan province under this DREF operation.