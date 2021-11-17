Indonesia: West Kalimantan Flood Emergency Response : Sintang & Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia - CI Situation Report #4 (10-16 November 2021) [EN/ID]

1. SITUATION DESCRIPTION

A total of 12 sub-districts in Sintang Regency and 12 sub-districts in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (Kalbar) were submerged due to heavy rains which caused the water discharge of the Melawi River and Kapuas River to increase since October 21, 2021.

In Sintang Regency, based on data compiled by PUSDALOPS BNPB, there were 7,545 families/25,884 people displaced in 32 evacuation points. The total affected people in Sintang Regency are ± 35,807 families / 124,497 people. A total of 35,1807 housing units were affected (in the data collection), 5 bridges were heavily damaged, 77 power substations were affected, 61 of which were still out. Floods in Sintang Regency claimed the lives of 4 people. The water level (TMA) is monitored in the range of 100-500 Cm. The Sintang District Government has established an Emergency Response Status for 30 days until November 16, 2021.

In Melawi Regency, based on data compiled by PUSDALOP BNPB, there were 4 people died, 28,278 families / 108,455 people were affected, 753 of whom were displaced. A total of 27,621 housing units and 104 public facilities were affected in Melawi Regency. TMA is observed in the range of 100-400 cm. The Melawi Regency Government has declared an Emergency Response Status until November 15, 2021.

The data on refugees in 9 of the 12 affected subdistricts in Sintang Regency are:

Reports from the BPBD of Sintang Regency, several displaced person were affected by an outbreak of vomiting and asked for treatment at the nearest Puskesmas.

The condition of TMA on Monday 15 November 2021 in the affected sub-districts in Sintang Regency is still worrying and widespread even though in some places the height has decreased to 50 cm.