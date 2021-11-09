Indonesia: West Kalimantan Flood Emergency Response : Sintang & Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia - CI Situation Report #3 (07-08 November 2021) [EN/ID]

OVERVIEW

The latest conditions from BPBD Kab. Sintang stated that the water level in Sintang City was 10 cm since the week of November 7, 2021, while in Melawi Regency it was reported that the water had receded.

The Sintang Regent's Daily Executive extended the emergency response status for floods, high wind and landslides in Sintang Regency until November 16, 2021. This is stated in the Sintang Regent's Decree Number: 360/1171/KEP-BPBD/2021. This decision is valid for 30 days from October 19, 2021.

BMKG has set an alert status for heavy rain which is valid for 24 hours from 8 November 2021 at 07:00 WIB for West Kalimantan Province.

The flow of mobilization is hampered because the access road from Sintang Regency to Putussibau can only be passed by large vehicles due to the high water flow.

The current conditions for displaced residents are varied. Currently affected residents have left their homes and taken refuge in relatives' places or established independent shelters in private gardens that were not affected by flooding.