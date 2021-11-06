Indonesia: West Kalimantan Flood Emergency Response : Sintang & Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia - CI Situation Report #2 (05-06 November 2021) [EN/ID]

1. SITUATION DESCRIPTION

• A total of 12 sub-districts in Sintang Regency and 12 sub-districts in Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan) were submerged. According to information from the Head of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Sintang, Sugianto, the flooding was caused by heavy rains which resulted in the water discharge of the Melawi River and Kapuas River increasing since October 21, 2021.

• Data from the Sintang BPBD TRC compiled by PUSDALOP BNPB there are ± 21,874 families / 87,496 people affected (still in data collection) and 2 people died. In Melawi District at least 1,945 Affected HHs, and 656 were forced to evacuate. Damage and impact data According to the BPBD of Sintang Regency and Melawi Regency, data are still being collected.

• Floods in Sintang Regency reached a maximum height of up to 300 cm and dampened approximately 21,000 houses, worship facilities, and 5 bridges due to the water level reaching 300 cm. while the flood in Melawi Regency, as many as 1,945 units were affected, 2 units of educational facilities were affected by the flood with a maximum height of up to 400 cm.

• The latest conditions from BPBD Kab. Sintang stated that the water level rose between 100-300 cm, while in Melawi Regency there was a decrease in water level of up to 100 cm as of 5 November 2021 at 21:30 West Indonesian Time (WIB).

• The Sintang Regent's Daily Executive extended the emergency response status for floods, high wind and landslides in Sintang Regency until November 16, 2021. This is stated in the Sintang Regent's Decree Number: 360/1171/KEP-BPBD/2021. This decision is valid for 30 days from October 19, 2021.

• The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has set the ALERT status for heavy rains for areas in Sintang Regency, and WASPADA for areas in Melawi Regency. This warning was issued because the rainfall in these two areas is still high

• The current conditions for displaced residents are varied. Currently affected residents have left their homes and taken refuge in relatives' places or established independent shelters in private gardens that were not affected by flooding.