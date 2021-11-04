Indonesia: West Kalimantan Flood Emergency Response : Sintang & Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province, Indonesia - CI Situation Report #1 (22-23 September 2021) [EN/ID]

1.OVERVIEW

Based on a information from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, moderate rainfall is still pouring down Sintang, Hulu, and Melawi Regencies. There is no sign that the flood levels will recede in the near future.

The Sintang Regent's Daily Executive extended the emergency response status for floods, high wind, and landslides in Sintang Regency until November 16, 2021. This is stated in the Sintang Regent's Decree Number: 360/1171/KEP-BPBD/2021. This decision is valid for 30 days from October 19, 2021.

Data from the Sintang BPBD TRC compiled by PUSDALOP BNPB there are ± 21,874 families / 87,496 people affected (still in data collection) and 2 people died.

A total of 12 sub-districts in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan), were flooded. The water level reaches up to two meters. According to information from the Head of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Sintang, Sugianto, the flooding was caused by heavy rains which resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Melawi River and Kapuas River.

CARITAS RESPONSE

Currently, Caritas Diocese of Sintang is conducting a preliminary study to gather information from parishes in areas that were quite severely affected by floods in Sintang and Melawi regencies.

Based on the impact of deaths, determining the status of emergency response, and the extent of flood exposure that hit 2 regencies in West Kalimantan province, they are on the YELLOW Regional Scale which demands attention from the Diocesan Caritas with possible support from Caritas Indonesia.

Diocesan Caritas of Sintang prepared 550 food packages to be distributed to Tanjung Kelansam Village in Sintang Regency as well as Mensiap Jaya and Tanjung Prada Villages in Temunak Regency.

Diocesan Caritas of Sintang was aided with fiber boats worth Rp 50,000,000 from The Social Economy Development Commission of Bishop Conference of Indonesia to assist the distribution process of aid.