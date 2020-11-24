Indonesia: West Kalimantan and South Sulawesi Floods, Operation Update Report DREF n° MDRID017

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Due to the flood situation that occurred in July and lasted until 28 September 2020 in Melawi district, West Kalimantan, most activities were delayed. This timeframe extension will enable PMI to complete the activities indicated in the plan. This includes activities such as multi-purpose cash grant (MPCG) distributions, and activities related to pipeline rehabilitation and hygiene promotion.

At the same time, based on the updated situation at the targeted area, some activities have been delayed and replaced with more relevant activities based on the latest assessment that was concluded in September. Communities well rehabilitation is no longer implemented and will be replaced with pipeline rehabilitation and water reservoir for more sustainable and long-term solutions. These activities will be implemented along with water trucking activities to fill the gap within the rehabilitation process.