Indonesia: West Kalimantan and South Sulawesi Floods, Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation MDRID017

Description of the disaster

Melawi, Ketapang and Sintang, West Kalimantan

Heavy rainfall along with strong winds have caused flooding in several districts in West Kalimantan province commencing on Wednesday, 8 July 2020. By 16 July 2020, water levels had receded in two districts, Kapuas Hulu and Sanggau but three districts, including Melawi, Sintang and Ketapang, were still inundated, with water levels ranging from 200 - 700 centimeters. The flooding in Melawi district is due to the overflowing of Melawi and Pinoh rivers which have submerged residential areas in nine sub-districts.

Approximately 16,971 households or 65,531 people have been affected, and six houses have been severely damaged. The worst flood impacts have been felt in Sayan, Tanah Pinoh, and Sokan sub-districts. Flooding in Sintang district submerged 29 villages in three sub-districts including, Serawai Kayan Hulu and Kayan Hilir. 7,243 households where 29,210 people have been affected and damaged 59 houses in Kayan Hilir district. In Ketapang district, the flood resulted from the overflow of the Malay Rayak river, which has submerged 35 villages in four subdistricts. Approximately 3,462 households where 12,135 people have been affected. In Sanggau and Kapuas Hulu districts, the flood conditions have started to recede, and the community is beginning to clean up their homes.

Residential areas alongside the overflowing rivers remain flooding, with water level reaching 1.5 meter. Many affected families are staying on the second floor of their houses, and those whose houses do not have a second floor are staying temporarily with their relatives or neighbors who have the second floors that can accommodate them. The floods have not only submerged residential areas but also several public facilities such as mosques, churches, schools and bridges as well as community-owned plantations which has affected livelihoods.