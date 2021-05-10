Indonesia: West Kalimantan and South Sulawesi Floods, DREF Operation Final Report, n° DRID017

Description of the disaster

Melawi district, West Kalimantan

Torrential rain with strong winds in West Kalimantan province area overflowed Melawi and Pinoh rivers which are tributary rivers from Kapuas River that flow across the province. The overflow caused flooding in nine sub-districts in Melawi namely Sokan, Tanah Pinoh, Sayan, Menukung, Ella Hilir, Pinoh Selatan, Pinoh Utara, Nanga Pinoh and Belimbing sub-district. The flood inundated the area from 8 July 2020, and by 25 July 2020, the flood had affected 17,979 households (63,645 people) in Melawi district alone. Additionally, the flood also inundated 11,675 houses with a flood level ranging from 0.5 - 1.3 metres. Responding to the massive impact and flood coverage, Melawi district Head of Regent declared an emergency response phase for the district from 10 – 24 of July 2020.

By early August 2020, the flooding had receded in most of the areas. However, from 13 - 14 August, heavy rainfall affected the same areas again, triggering landslides and flash floods around Pinoh Selatan sub-district. The situation improved over the course of several days, with the number of villages still inundated by floods decreased and almost all affected villages received relief support and aid. By 6 September 2020 however, torrential rain had caused another flood in Melawi district. At the time, the flood-level ranged between 3 - 6 meters, and it was considered as the worst flood in 32 years. The flood affected 84,293 people and inundated 17,767 houses in ten sub-districts across Melawi district.

The flood lasted 3 weeks and consequently, response activities and daily routines were paralyzed by the floods. By 24 September 2020, flood waters started to recede in almost all inundated sub-districts leaving post-flood debris and mud in the area. Various agencies such as BPBD, the district authorities, military and police conducted post-flood cleaning activities for the second time in three months.