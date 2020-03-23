Indonesia
Indonesia - West Java-Flood (DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)
Due to heavy and intense rainfall on 20-21 March, several area in 7 sub-districts located in Bandung district, West Java have been flooded. There are approximately 23,735 household with 84,609 people affected. The situation has improved and floods started receding in all affected area. The provincial government set up emergency post and the national society (PMI) mobilised volunteers to do assessment in the affected area.