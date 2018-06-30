Indonesia - Volcano Mount Agung (Bali) (Centre of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation in Indonesia (PVMBG), National Disaster Mitigation Agency in Indonesia (BNPB), OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 June 2018)

The Mount Agung in Karangasem District, Bali, started to erupt on 27 June 2018. Mount Agung is currently at Level III alert status, where an eruption can happen at any time.

The Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar has been closed from 29 June at 03:00 WITA until 19:00 WITA. With the closure of the airport, on the 29 June, 276 flights have been been cancelled.

The PVMBG have recommended that the area of 4 km radius from the crater remain a “no-activity” zone. Communities/climbers/visitors/tourists are not to have activities within this area.

309 people have been displaced to the three evacuation centres in three villages, i.e. Tegeh, Amerta Bhuana, and Banjar in Karangasem District. Those who are living on the slopes of Mount Agung evacuate independently.