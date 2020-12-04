Indonesia, Volcano Eruption Ili Lewotolok, Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara (10:30 Dec 3 2020)

Description

As of Monday, 30 November 2020, at 1.00pm (UTC+7:00). [Update Data on Displacement People]

Based on the monitoring of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) which is located at the Ili Lewotolok Volcano Observation Post, the eruption occurred at 03:54 local time. The ash column is observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning towards the west. The eruption of the mountain with an altitude of 1,623 meters above sea level, recorded on a seismogram with an amplitude of 5 mm and a duration of 25 seconds

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Casualties

Affected Families: 1594

Affected Persons: 7968

Displaced Persons: 7968

Damages

Access to early warning: Yes