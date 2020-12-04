Indonesia
Indonesia, Volcano Eruption Ili Lewotolok, Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara (10:30 Dec 3 2020)
Description
As of Monday, 30 November 2020, at 1.00pm (UTC+7:00). [Update Data on Displacement People]
Based on the monitoring of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) which is located at the Ili Lewotolok Volcano Observation Post, the eruption occurred at 03:54 local time. The ash column is observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning towards the west. The eruption of the mountain with an altitude of 1,623 meters above sea level, recorded on a seismogram with an amplitude of 5 mm and a duration of 25 seconds
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Lembata, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Casualties
Affected Families: 1594
Affected Persons: 7968
Displaced Persons: 7968
Damages
Access to early warning: Yes