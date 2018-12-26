Indonesia - Volcanic Eruption & Tsunami (JRC Emergency Reporting - Activation #029 - 24 Dec 2018)

1 Executive Summary

On 22 Dec 2018 13:56 UTC a Tsunami was generated from the area of the Anak Krakatau Volcano, with waves propagating in all directions inside the Sunda Strait, the sea portion between the Java and Sumatra islands. The cause of this event seems to have a correlation with the ongoing Volcanic eruption, particularly active since June 2018, even if no stronger eruption occurred at the time of the Tsunami event.

The first radar satellite images (Sentinel 1) indicate that a large part of the upper cone of the volcano does not exist any more and that may be the reason for the creation of the Tsunami.

The Tsunami caused fatalities and extensive damage along the coastal areas of Sunda Strait. As of 24 Dec morning, there were at least 281 deaths, mostly in Pandeglang (Banten province,

Java), 57 people missing, 1016 injured, more than 700 structures damaged and 350 boats damaged. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing and these figures are expected to rise.

The immediate response to the disaster is ongoing and is coordinated by local authorities,

National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB). Staff of the Ministry of Social Welfare and volunteers of National Red Cross (PMI) are also deployed. At the moment the Indonesian Government indicated that the disaster can be faced with National resources.

ECHO partners, including OCHA and international NGOs are monitoring the situation and considering their own response to the situation. IFRC intends to issue a Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) operation by 25 December at the latest.