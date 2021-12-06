Indonesia

Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru (4 Dec 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 04 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lumajang, Malang

DESCRIPTION

Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1730 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN

1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)

2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:

  • 5.205 people affected *correction from the last figures (data collection is on going)

  • 14 people dead

  • 69 people injured

  • 902 people displaced in 17 evacuation centre

3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)

4 . CRITICAL LIFELINESS: A few locations still experiencing power outage and telecommunications interruption

5 . EFFORT:

  • Regent of Lumajang Regency has declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days (4 Dec 2021 to 3 Jan 2022) and assign Military District Commander 0821 Lumajang as a commander in chief (Letter No 188.45/526/427.12/2021).

  • A total of 79.1K USD worth of assistance have been provided by BNPB to the affected people.

  • BPBD of East Java Province, Health Crisis Centre and Department of Heath in East Java Province, PMI, Rumah Zakat also provide logistics needed by the affected people

  • PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru

  • Damage and impact assessments are ongoing by BPBD of East Java Province and Lumajang Regency

6 . ALERT LEVEL: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2

Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1330 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN

1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)

2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:

  • 5.205 people affected *correction from the last figures (data collection on going)

  • 13 people dead

  • 69 people injured

  • 9 people on validation process

  • 902 people displaced

3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)

Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1003 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN

1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)

2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:

  • 13 people dead

  • 96 people injured

  • 10 people isolated (evacuation still ongoing)

  • 902 people displaced

3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)

4 . EFFORT:

  • Temporary comand centre has been etablished in Lumajang Regency to store relief items before distributed to the affected people.

  • BPBD, BNPB, TNI AD (Military), POLRI, BASARNAS and other related agencies established evacuation centre, distributed logistics for the affected people and conduct Search and Rescue operation

  • PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru

  • Damage and impact assessments are ongoing

5 . Volcano Alert Level: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2

Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 4 Aug 2145 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN

1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency, Malang Regency (East Java Province - Indonesia)

2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:

  • 62,084 people

  • 1 people dead

  • 41 people injured

  • 9 people missing

  • 20 people still on evacuation process

  • +/- 310 families (1,550 people) displaced

3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)

4 . EFFORT:

  • Local BPBD has established evacuation centre and provide logistics for the affected people

  • Search and Rescue operation for the missing people is ongoing

  • BNPB and Ministry of Health have sent a team to support BPBD of Lumajang Regency and East Java Province, and bring Needed logistics such as Blanket, Instant Food, Tarpaulin, and Emergency Tent

  • Ministry of Health also ensure that the PPE is distributed to the people

  • PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru

  • According to BMKG, there is no significant impacts to the flight activities in the Airport near Mount Semeru

  • Lumajang Regency evaluating the status to declare emergency response status

  • Damage and impact assessments are ongoing

5 . Volcano Alert Level: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2 and there is no significant volcanic activity after the eruption until 4 Dec at 2100 HRS UTC+7 (PVMBG and BMKG).

