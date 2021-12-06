Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru (4 Dec 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 04 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Lumajang, Malang

DESCRIPTION

Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1730 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN

1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)

2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:

5.205 people affected *correction from the last figures (data collection is on going)

3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)

4 . CRITICAL LIFELINESS: A few locations still experiencing power outage and telecommunications interruption

5 . EFFORT:

Regent of Lumajang Regency has declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days (4 Dec 2021 to 3 Jan 2022) and assign Military District Commander 0821 Lumajang as a commander in chief (Letter No 188.45/526/427.12/2021).

A total of 79.1K USD worth of assistance have been provided by BNPB to the affected people.

BPBD of East Java Province, Health Crisis Centre and Department of Heath in East Java Province, PMI, Rumah Zakat also provide logistics needed by the affected people

PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru