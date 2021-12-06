Indonesia
Indonesia, Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru (4 Dec 2021)
Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 04 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 17:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Lumajang, Malang
DESCRIPTION
Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1730 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN
1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)
2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:
5.205 people affected *correction from the last figures (data collection is on going)
14 people dead
69 people injured
902 people displaced in 17 evacuation centre
3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)
4 . CRITICAL LIFELINESS: A few locations still experiencing power outage and telecommunications interruption
5 . EFFORT:
Regent of Lumajang Regency has declared an Emergency Response Status for 30 days (4 Dec 2021 to 3 Jan 2022) and assign Military District Commander 0821 Lumajang as a commander in chief (Letter No 188.45/526/427.12/2021).
A total of 79.1K USD worth of assistance have been provided by BNPB to the affected people.
BPBD of East Java Province, Health Crisis Centre and Department of Heath in East Java Province, PMI, Rumah Zakat also provide logistics needed by the affected people
PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru
Damage and impact assessments are ongoing by BPBD of East Java Province and Lumajang Regency
6 . ALERT LEVEL: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2
Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1330 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN
1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)
2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:
5.205 people affected *correction from the last figures (data collection on going)
13 people dead
69 people injured
9 people on validation process
902 people displaced
3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)
Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 5 Aug 1003 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN
1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency (Kec. Pronojiwo and Kec. Candiporp), Malang Regency (Kec. Ampelgading, Kec. Tirtoyudo, Kec. Pagelaran, Kec. Wajak, Kec. Kepanjen, Kec. Dampit, Kec. Bantur, Kec. Turen)
2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:
13 people dead
96 people injured
10 people isolated (evacuation still ongoing)
902 people displaced
3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)
4 . EFFORT:
Temporary comand centre has been etablished in Lumajang Regency to store relief items before distributed to the affected people.
BPBD, BNPB, TNI AD (Military), POLRI, BASARNAS and other related agencies established evacuation centre, distributed logistics for the affected people and conduct Search and Rescue operation
PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru
Damage and impact assessments are ongoing
5 . Volcano Alert Level: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2
Update impacts on Volcanic Eruption Mount Semeru as of 4 Aug 2145 HRS UTC+7 AHADID: AHA-VO-2021-001045-IDN
1 . AFFECTED LOCATION: Lumajang Regency, Malang Regency (East Java Province - Indonesia)
2 . AFFECTED PEOPLE:
62,084 people
1 people dead
41 people injured
9 people missing
20 people still on evacuation process
+/- 310 families (1,550 people) displaced
3 . DAMAGES: Houses and roads (data collection), 1 Bridge (connecting Malang Regency - Lumajang Regency)
4 . EFFORT:
Local BPBD has established evacuation centre and provide logistics for the affected people
Search and Rescue operation for the missing people is ongoing
BNPB and Ministry of Health have sent a team to support BPBD of Lumajang Regency and East Java Province, and bring Needed logistics such as Blanket, Instant Food, Tarpaulin, and Emergency Tent
Ministry of Health also ensure that the PPE is distributed to the people
PVMBG and BMKG closely monitor the development of Mount Semeru
According to BMKG, there is no significant impacts to the flight activities in the Airport near Mount Semeru
Lumajang Regency evaluating the status to declare emergency response status
Damage and impact assessments are ongoing
5 . Volcano Alert Level: Mount Semeru is still on Alert Level 2 and there is no significant volcanic activity after the eruption until 4 Dec at 2100 HRS UTC+7 (PVMBG and BMKG).